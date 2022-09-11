Marte started at designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with an RBI in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Rockies.

Marte drove in Arizona's only run with a fourth-inning single. It was the 47th RBI for Marte, who snapped an 0-for-18 run with the hit. He was eventually ejected in the seventh inning, along with manager Torey Lovullo, for arguing a strike call. If Lovullo sticks with the plan he mentioned in August -- Marte would play two of three contests in Colorado -- the infielder should get Sunday off after playing the first two games of the series.