Marte went 3-for-4 with a double, a pair of runs and an RBI in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Giants.

Marte entered the series finale riding a six-game hit streak, but with no multi-hit efforts mixed into those contests, he had managed just a .240 average during that span. He managed to break out Wednesday, reaching base three times while scoring more than one run in a game for the first time all season. Manager Torey Lovullo appears to have settled on Marte as the club's No. 2 hitter against both right- and left-handers, so more run-scoring opportunities should come so long as he continues to get on base at a respectable clip.