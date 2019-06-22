Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Departs with groin cramp

Marte was removed from Friday's game against the Giants due to a left groin cramp, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

This appears to be good news for the Diamondbacks, as Marte is being considered day-to-day moving forward. If he's unable to go Saturday, look for Ildemaro Vargas to draw the start at the keystone.

