Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Done for season

Marte has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his back and will be shut down for the rest of the season, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Marte was removed from Tuesday's matchup due to a stiff back, and the team announced prior to Friday's clash that the outfielder is done for the year. He won't require surgery and is expected to be ready to roll for the start of spring training, per Piecoro. Jarrod Dyson figures to see time in center field with Marte out of commission.