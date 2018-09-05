Marte went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

Marte plated a run in the second inning with a sacrifice fly, then later came around to score himself after reaching on a single in the seventh. The 24-year-old is 8-for-26 (.308) with a pair of extra-base hits over his last eight games, bringing his slash line on the season to .251/.322/.410.