Marte went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 2-0 win over the Astros.

Marte saw his 10-game hitting streak came to an end of the weekend, but he's still been red hot since returning from the bereavement list Aug. 4, churning out a .355/.459/.452. The 23-year-old should be locked into a full-time role for the rest of the season with Chris Owings (finger) unlikely to come off the disabled list until late September at the earliest, making him a worthy pickup for fantasy owners in need of a middle infielder with some batting average and speed upside.

