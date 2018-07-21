Marte went 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBI and a steal in Arizona's 11-10 win over Colorado on Friday.

Marte doesn't post gaudy numbers on the same level of some of the league's big-name shortstops, but he's quietly putting together a respectable campaign, as he's now posted a .736 OPS to go along with nine homers and a National League-leading nine triples through 329 at-bats. The nine long balls are already a career high, and he's on pace to stroke 17 if he can maintain his current clip through the second half of the season.