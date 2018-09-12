Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Drives in four
Marte went 2-for-4 with four RBI and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.
Marte came up with a big hit in the third inning, breaking a 2-2 tie with a two-run triple to right field before adding a couple of insurance runs with a two-out, two-run single in the eighth. The 24-year-old has been ceding playing time of late at the keystone to Daniel Descalso, while Marte is slashing .250/.345/.333 with six RBI since the start of September.
