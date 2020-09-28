Marte went 2-for-3 with a double, two-run single and sacrifice fly in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Rockies.

Marte extended Arizona's lead to 7-0 in the sixth and picked up two more RBI with a single an inning later. Though he logged a solid .287 batting average, Marte saw his power production drop off substantially this season. After swatting 32 homers and driving in 92 runs in 2019, Marte hit just two long balls while tallying 17 RBI across 181 at-bats during the shortened campaign.