Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Drives in three
Marte went 2-for-2 with three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Marte was productive in all four plate appearances, notching a triple, single, walk and sacrifice fly. The 24-year-old got off to a slow start, but he's now hitting .400 in June and has been even hotter of late. In the last three games, Marte's hitting 6-for-11 with three extra-base hits, a steal and six RBI.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Powers Arizona offense•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Sits Saturday with minor shoulder issue•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Scores twice Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Day off Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Two extra-base knocks off bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart