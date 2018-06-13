Marte went 2-for-2 with three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Marte was productive in all four plate appearances, notching a triple, single, walk and sacrifice fly. The 24-year-old got off to a slow start, but he's now hitting .400 in June and has been even hotter of late. In the last three games, Marte's hitting 6-for-11 with three extra-base hits, a steal and six RBI.