Marte went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 3-0 win over the Pirates.

Marte helped give Diamondbacks closer Ian Kennedy some added cushion with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, when he poked a base hit past a diving Oneil Cruz to plate two runs. Though he often occupies a spot in the heart of the order for Arizona, Marte now has just three multi-RBI games since the beginning of July, and his production in other categories has been rather empty as well. Over the past five weeks, he's managed only six home runs, zero stolen bases and 18 runs while batting .252 over a 31-game stretch.