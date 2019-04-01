Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Drives in two, swipes bag
Marte went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Dodgers.
Marte knocked a two-run single during Arizona's seven-run fourth inning, but it wasn't enough to earn the win. It was his first multi-hit game of the year after going 1-for-13 in his first three games.
