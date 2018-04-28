Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Drops in order
Marte went hitless across four at-bats in the Diamondbacks' 5-4 win over the Nationals on Friday.
Marte was riding a three-game hitting streak heading into the series opener, but a weak .232/.270/.347 season line prompted manager Torey Lovullo to drop the second baseman from second to sixth in the batting order. It was only the third time all season that Marte hit outside of the two hole, and it appears he may have to get used to batting in the bottom half of the order until he displays better on-base skills. The switch-hitting Marte could still have a shot at batting second against left-handed pitching, as the lefty-hitting Jarrod Dyson, who batted second Friday against Nationals righty Stephen Strasburg, often sits against southpaws.
