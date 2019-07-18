Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Early exit in blowout

Marte was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Rangers after the top of the second inning due to a coach's decision, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

The Diamondbacks exploded for 12 runs across the first two frames, prompting Marte's exit from the game. The 25-year-old went 1-for-2 with a run scored, an RBI, a double and a hit by pitch. Manager Torey Lovullo may just be giving his All-Star center fielder/second baseman some rest with a huge early lead.