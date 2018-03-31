Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Earns early exit
Marte was ejected during the sixth inning of Friday's game against the Rockies, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Marte slammed his bat on the ground after taking a called third strike to end the inning and was promptly tossed from the game. The 24-year-old was 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts prior to the ejection, but the incident didn't seem likely to be worthy of a suspension.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Agrees to five-year extension•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: May hit sixth Opening Day•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Likely everyday second baseman•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Competing for starting middle infield gig•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Triples twice in wild-card win•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...