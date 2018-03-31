Marte was ejected during the sixth inning of Friday's game against the Rockies, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Marte slammed his bat on the ground after taking a called third strike to end the inning and was promptly tossed from the game. The 24-year-old was 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts prior to the ejection, but the incident didn't seem likely to be worthy of a suspension.