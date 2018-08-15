Marte went 1-for-3 with a double, walk and two runs Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 6-4 win over the Rangers.

Marte had gone 0-for-15 over the Diamondbacks' previous four contests before connecting on his 39th extra-base knock of the season in his first at-bat Tuesday. The slump resulted in a 10-point drop in Marte's batting average, but the infielder has been trending upward on the whole since the beginning of June. During 64 appearances over that span, Marte has slashed .278/.359/.522 while supplying nine of his 10 home runs and three of his four steals on the season.