Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Ends slump with double, two runs
Marte went 1-for-3 with a double, walk and two runs Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 6-4 win over the Rangers.
Marte had gone 0-for-15 over the Diamondbacks' previous four contests before connecting on his 39th extra-base knock of the season in his first at-bat Tuesday. The slump resulted in a 10-point drop in Marte's batting average, but the infielder has been trending upward on the whole since the beginning of June. During 64 appearances over that span, Marte has slashed .278/.359/.522 while supplying nine of his 10 home runs and three of his four steals on the season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Day off Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Slugs 10th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Reaches base three times•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Claims 10th triple of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Breaks slump with two-hit performance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...