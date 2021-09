Marte went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and a strikeout in an 8-4 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Marte was the only Diamondback with success on Tuesday, singling in the fourth and sixth innings and launching a three-run home run in the seventh to bring Arizona within two runs of the lead. The three hits match Marte's total from the last six games combined though the long ball is his sixth in his last 19 games.