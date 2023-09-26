Marte (Illness) walked as a pinch hitter in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Yankees.

Marte walked for Jordan Lawlar in the eighth inning, loading the bases before Corbin Carroll drove in two with a single to give Arizona a brief lead. Marte stayed in the game to play second base. He'd been dealing with a stomach bug that made him unavailable Sunday and held him out of Monday's starting nine, but his usage suggests a return to the starting lineup Tuesday, when Arizona is in Chicago to start a three-game set with the White Sox.