Marte (hamstring) will rejoin the Diamondbacks for an assessment Monday or Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The purpose of the evaluation is to determine how close Marte is to beginning a potential minor league rehabilitation assignment. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo is "strongly in favor" of Marte playing games in the minors prior to returning from the injured list. Marte has been out since April 7.