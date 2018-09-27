Marte went 2-for-3 with a walk Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 7-2 win over the Dodgers.

Looking to spark an offense that has been stagnant for much of September, manager Torey Lovullo went with a different leadoff man for the fourth consecutive game, appointing Marte to the table-setting role. In reaching base three times during the contest, Marte made a compelling case for an audition atop the lineup for the Diamondbacks' season-ending series against the Padres. It's unclear if Lovullo intends to use Marte as his leadoff hitter again, but at the very least, the second baseman will be at less risk of sitting out over the weekend compared to some of the other veteran regulars in the Arizona lineup.