Marte left Monday's game against the Mariners after a pitch hit his foot, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Marte walked slowly to first base with a team trainer before exiting the game. Whether or not he suffered a significant injury is not yet clear. If he's forced to miss time at the start of the regular season, Daulton Varsho or Tim Locastro could see starts in center field.
