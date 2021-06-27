Marte exited Saturday's game against the Padres in the first inning after appearing to aggravate the hamstring issue that sidelined him for the previous two games, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Josh Reddick replaced him as a pinch runner.

Marte initially tweaked his hamstring during Tuesday's game against Milwaukee. He did not play Wednesday or Friday, but felt good enough to give it a go Saturday. The outfielder singled in his first-inning at-bat, so he likely aggravated his hamstring while running to first base. The Diamondbacks figure to provide additional updates later Saturday.