Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Exits with back stiffness

Marte left Tuesday's game against the Marlins in the fifth inning due to back stiffness, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

He went 2-for-2 with a double and a run prior to being replaced by Josh Rojas. This is not the first time Marte has dealt with back issues this season, so hopefully he is able to continue to manage the issue without being shut down before the end of the season.