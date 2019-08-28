Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Exits with hamstring cramp

Marte was removed from Tuesday's game at San Francisco with a right hamstring cramp.

Marte hit a solo homer during the fifth inning and had trouble making it around the bases, but the announcement that he's only dealing with a hamstring cramp is welcome news. The 25-year-old will have Wednesday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing any additional contests.

