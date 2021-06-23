Marte was removed from Tuesday's game versus the Brewers with an apparent left leg injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The 27-year-old hit a double during the first inning but appeared to suffer a left leg injury while rounding first base and promptly left the contest. Marte spent over a month on the injured list with a right hamstring strain, so Tuesday's injury appears to be unrelated.
