Marte was replaced in center field by Daulton Varsho in Tuesday's game against A's after possibly injuring himself running the bases in the prior inning, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Marte returned to the lineup Tuesday after getting hit on the foot by a pitch in Monday's game, so he may have aggravated that bruise.
