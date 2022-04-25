Marte has a 32.2 chase percentage, up nearly five points over his career average, per Baseball Savant.

Marte was given a scheduled day off Sunday, which came at an opportune time for the struggling infielder. He entered the game batting .169 (10-for-59) with a 27.3 K%, well above career norms. The issues at the plate may be impacting him in other areas. He muffed a couple of balls in the field Saturday -- not the first he's kicked this season -- and Marte's expanding the strike zone as seen by his chase rate. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo made note of Marte's issues, but downplayed it to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "I know it looks awkward and that it's a hotspot right now," Lovullo said. "But, for me, it's really not." Look for Marte back in the lineup Monday when the Diamondbacks begin a series at home against the Dodgers.