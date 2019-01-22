Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Expected to play center field
General manager Mike Hazen confirmed Marte will play center field in 2019, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Hazen also said Marte will play elsewhere, though following the acquisition of Wilmer Flores -- who projects as the starting second baseman -- it sounds like he'll spend most of his time as the Diamondbacks' center fielder, pushing Jarrod Dyson to a fourth outfielder role. The added positional flexibility should provide a boost to Marte's fantasy value.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Could play center field•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Ends season on high note•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Excels in leadoff role•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Authors three-hit performance•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Goes deep in losing effort•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Launches 11th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 1.0
Can Luke Voit keep it going? Is there more to Joe Musgrove than meets the eye? Scott White...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Guys like Joey Gallo and Jack Flaherty have already established themselves as worthwhile assets...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine