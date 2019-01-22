General manager Mike Hazen confirmed Marte will play center field in 2019, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Hazen also said Marte will play elsewhere, though following the acquisition of Wilmer Flores -- who projects as the starting second baseman -- it sounds like he'll spend most of his time as the Diamondbacks' center fielder, pushing Jarrod Dyson to a fourth outfielder role. The added positional flexibility should provide a boost to Marte's fantasy value.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Can Luke Voit keep it going? Is there more to Joe Musgrove than meets the eye? Scott White...

  • luis-castillo.jpg

    Breakouts 1.0

    Guys like Joey Gallo and Jack Flaherty have already established themselves as worthwhile assets...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Scott White's Busts 1.0

    A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...