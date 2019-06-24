Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Expected to play Monday
Marte (groin) was available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Giants, Julia Stambaugh and Jenna Ortiz of the Arizona Republic reports.
Marte missed games Saturday and Sunday after sustaining a left groin camp Friday, but was feeling better and eager to play, per the comments of manager Torey Lovullo. "I decided that the best thing would be to just use him off the bench today if needed and gear him up for the series starting tomorrow," said the manager. That sounds like Lovullo is expecting Marte to play Monday when Arizona kicks off a home series against the Dodgers.
