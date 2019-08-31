Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Expects to return Sunday

Marte (hamstring) said that he thinks he will return to the lineup Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks held Marte out of Friday's lineup due to a lingering right hamstring issue and he will sit again Saturday, though Marte is said to be available to pinch hit. Marte's slash line has only gotten better since the All-Star break and he's stolen four bags in August after swiping five total over the first four months of the season. He's been a top-eight outfielder so far in terms of earned, year-to-date fantasy value.

