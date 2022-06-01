Marte went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-7 extra-inning win over Atlanta.
Marte was initially given the day off, but he entered as a pinch hitter for Jake Hager in the seventh inning, grounding into a double play. He stayed in the game at second base and delivered a single and a stolen base in Arizona's ninth-inning rally to tie the game. Marte's hitting streak is up to 11 contests, a span in which he's gone 15-for-43 (.349). For the season, the veteran infielder is up to a .260/.325/.405 slash line with two home runs, 16 RBI, 23 runs scored and three stolen bases through 191 plate appearances.
