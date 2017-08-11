Marte went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and two RBI in Thursday's 8-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Marte's damage came too little too late, as his two-run single in the eighth inning cut the deficit to two runs but his team would get no closer. Arizona's everyday shortstop in the absence of Chris Owings (finger) has put any doubts about his ability to do the job to rest, as he has three multi-hit efforts in the past four games and is now riding a 10-game hitting streak to boot.