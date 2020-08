Marte went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Saturday's win over the Padres.

Marte has driven in a run in each of his last five games, a span in which he's hit for .409 with a .940 OPS. The NL MVP candidate in 2019 has been seeing the ball well all year long, and he is currently hitting .321 with a .717 OPS, seven RBI and eight runs scored in 53 August at-bats.