Marte doubled, homered and walked in a 2-for-4 effort against the Braves on Wednesday, driving in two runs and scoring two.

He came into this game hitting a brutal .196/.255/.370 with only a single multi-hit effort, which came more than three weeks ago, so this was a badly needed breakout performance for the 23-year-old infielder. However, we'll need to see more before he can be recommended even in NL-only formats, as Marte is stuck in a utility role.