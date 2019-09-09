Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Flexing muscle

Marte went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Reds.

Marte's sixth-inning blast gave the Diamondbacks a lead the bullpen would later give away. He has four homers and 14 RBI over the last six games. Marte has hit safely in his last 18 starts, posting a .427/,469/.853 slash line with eight home runs and 23 RBI dating back to Aug. 14.

