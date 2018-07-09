Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Generates two hits, two walks
Marte went 2-for-5 with a double, two walks and a run scored in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 loss to the Padres on Sunday in 16 innings.
After a tough series against the Cardinals earlier in the week, Marte rebounded in swift fashion during the four-game set against the Padres. He started three of those contests and went a collective 5-for-12 with a pair of home runs, two doubles and four walks. Marte has looked like a completely different player since the beginning of June, slashing .298/.357/.632 while smacking seven of his eight home runs of the season during the last month and change.
