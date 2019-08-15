Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Gets day off

Marte is not starting Thursday against the Giants.

Marte has started all 12 games for the Diamondbacks this month, slashing .367/.456/.551 with five extra-base hits (two doubles, two triples and a home run), three steals and a 7:5 BB:K during that stretch. Eduardo Escobar gets the nod at second base in this one, with Jake Lamb starting at third.

