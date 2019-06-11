Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Gets involved in home-run fest
Marte went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run Monday in the Diamondbacks' 13-8 win over the Phillies.
Marte struck early for his 16th long ball of the season, with his big fly coming in the middle of the Diamondbacks' back-to-back-back home runs off Jerad Eickhoff to kick off the top of the first inning. After adding two base hits later in the night for good measure, Marte's OPS now rests at .851, 82 points above his career-best mark from 2018.
