Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Josh Rojas will play second base and Jake McCarthy will handle designated-hitter duties while Marte gets some maintenance in the series finale. Marte had started each of the previous six games, going 5-for-23 with four doubles, two walks, three runs and one RBI during that stretch.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Returns to field duty•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Gets rest Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Fairly quiet in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Back in starting nine at DH•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Remains out Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Still out Friday•