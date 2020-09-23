Marte (wrist) went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Rangers.

Marte hit a single in the fifth inning but couldn't come around to score. He played seven innings on defense before Josh VanMeter replaced him at second base in the blowout win. Marte has two homers, 14 RBI, 17 runs scored and a stolen base in 41 contests.

