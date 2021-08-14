Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a victory versus San Diego on Friday.
Marte started in left field and occupied the second spot in the order in the contest. He crushed a 431-foot shot to left field off Blake Snell in the fifth inning for his first homer since June 2. Marte's .346 batting average this season is undoubtedly impressive, but Friday's long ball was only his fifth of the campaign. Since mashing 32 homers in 2019, he has hit only seven across 360 at-bats over his past two campaigns.
