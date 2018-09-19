Marte went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.

Marte accounted for the lone Arizona run in this one, smacking a solo homer in the second inning of the 9-1 loss. The 24-year-old has gone deep in two of his last three starts, giving him 12 long balls and 55 RBI on the season.

