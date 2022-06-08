Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 14-8 loss to the Reds.
Marte's blast was part of Arizona's five-run eighth inning. After just two homers over his first 49 games, Marte has gone deep twice in the last five.
