Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Goes deep twice
Marte went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in an 11-2 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.
Owners looking for average or on-base percentage from Marte aren't going to find it -- he's slashing .247/.275/.495 -- but he does have six home runs and 20 RBI in 97 at-bats. He also has 12 runs and two steals this year. Owners should expect more of the same, as last season he posted a career-high 14 homers but only a .332 on-base percentage.
