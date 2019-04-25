Marte went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in an 11-2 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.

Owners looking for average or on-base percentage from Marte aren't going to find it -- he's slashing .247/.275/.495 -- but he does have six home runs and 20 RBI in 97 at-bats. He also has 12 runs and two steals this year. Owners should expect more of the same, as last season he posted a career-high 14 homers but only a .332 on-base percentage.