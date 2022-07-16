Marte went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Padres.

Marte was involved in both of Arizona's scoring plays Friday. He hit a solo shot in the first inning and was on base when Christian Walker hit a two-run blast in the fourth. This was Marte's third homer in the last four games, a span in which he's gone 7-for-15 (.467). He's up to a .276/.368/.459 slash line with eight long balls, 29 RBI, 45 runs scored and four stolen bases in 80 contests. He was caught stealing in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday, which was his first attempted steal since June 15 -- that suggests he's starting to move past a hamstring injury that has nagged him since late June.