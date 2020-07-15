Marte belted a pair of home runs during Monday's intrasquad game, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Marte tagged Merrill Kelly in the first inning, then got to him again later. "I'm not surprised by what he's doing," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "He's locked in right now. It's what every hitter looks to get to." He hit well in spring training and has continued to rake in camp. Marte terrorized pitchers in 2019, smacking 32 home runs with a .263 ISO.
