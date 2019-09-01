Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Good to go Sunday

Marte (hamstring) will bat third and start at second base Sunday against the Dodgers.

Marte was held out of the lineup the last two days with the right hamstring issue, though he did appear as a pinch hitter Friday. The 25-year-old had a .356/.431/.611 slash line with five home run and four stolen bases over 23 games in August.

