Marte (hamstring) had a follow-up MRI that "showed healing," Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
As has been the case since he first got injured, there hasn't been much in the way of detailed reports regarding the severity of Marte's hamstring injury or a timetable for the return, but at least things seem to be moving in the right direction. He took live batting practice last week.
