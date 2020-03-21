Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Has healthy spring
Marte showed no effect from last season's back injury during a productive spring. He batted .375 (9-for-24) with four extra-base hits, three runs scored and four RBI over nine Cactus League games.
Marte's breakout 2019 season ended prematurely in September when a stress reaction in his back ended his campaign. It was an injury the Diamondbacks felt was brought on by him playing center field, a more active position than second base, his primary diamond home until last season. He showed no residual effects of the injury during the spring when he homered in his first at-bat and didn't stop hitting. Marte will move back to the less stressful second base in 2020. The switch-hitter bounced between leadoff and second in the order during the Cactus League, switching up with the newly acquired Starling Marte.
