Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Headed for CT scan

Marte is dealing with lower-back inflammation and will get a CT scan Thursday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

He had an MRI Wednesday and will undergo further testing. With the Diamondbacks essentially out of the playoff mix, it would not be surprising if Marte did not return this season. We should learn more before this weekend's series against the Padres.

